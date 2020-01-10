Abducted baby not registered

The baby abducted from Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital still does not have a birth certificate, seven months after she was born.

The mother and the child's father are unemployed and she cannot access a child support grant after the hospital delayed the birth registration due to DNA tests that had to be conducted.

The baby was abducted from the maternity ward by a woman who pretended to be a relative while the mother was heavily sedated after birth.

Police found the baby the next morning at a house in Diepkloof, Soweto. Kereleng Ramoisa, 24, was arrested and later given R10,000 bail.

The baby's grandmother said: "Police handed her back to the mother but we had to wait for DNA results to confirm the baby was the right one and that's where the problem began."