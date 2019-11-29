Via Orlando, back when Irene's was place to be

"My parents were not happy but I promised them to run the business with the strictest of ethical standards.

"I'm grateful that my sons, whom I raised single-handedly, have grown up to become respectful and responsible men."

Her sons are both married and have rewarded her with four grandchildren. Her place was a strictly adults-only establishment where disrespectful behaviour was swiftly dealt with.

She attributes its success and popularity to the no-nonsense approach she says she inherited from her parents.

Following the June 16 uprisings a number of activists decided to leave the country.

Neighbouring Botswana was the gateway to exile and she recalls that some of these people would discuss their escape plans in her house.

George Phahle, 47, was one of them.

"In December 1976, George and his wife, Lindiwe, 47, slept on my verandah and the following day they left the country," she says.

Phahle came from a prominent family of schoolteachers in Alexandra. He worked as a salesman in Soweto.

In exile, his wife worked as a social worker while he operated a transport service between Gaborone and Lobatse.

The couple was among the eight South African and 12 others who were murdered in the infamous raid on the exile community of Gaborone on June 14 1985 by the South African Defence Force.

Another well-known casualty was Thami Mnyele, a graphic artist who hailed from Tembisa, Ekurhuleni.

It was just a matter of time before the special branch got wind of the fact that her house was more than just a place of drinking and dancing.

"One day they came for me. I was taken to John Vorster and interrogated about activists discussing politics in my house. I firmly told them that I was not aware or interested in what patrons talked about. I was too busy running a business," Irene says.

Two days later she was released and the music played on. One of her fondest memories was dancing in her yard with Jimmy Cliff. The Jamaican-born reggae star was in town for that historic 1980 concert at Orlando Stadium.

She also remembers arriving at her home to find some revellers dancing like demons.

One of them was a short white man from America. "His name was Paul Simon and he was brought by Sipho Mabuse," she says

The former Harari drummer was helping Simon to find musicians for his Graceland project. That was 1985, the same year Ziqubu, another ex-Harari member and guitarist, released that song.

"Irene's Place was such a vibey place a lot of South African hits were first played there. Via Orlando was one of them and it was definitely inspired by the celebratory atmosphere Irene created at her place," Ziqubu remembers.

During the Mandela years the place became one of Soweto's most popular tourist destinations. But in 1998 she called it quits.

The closure undoubtedly marked the end of a fascinating chapter in the history of the vibrant township.