Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ago

By Marc Strydom In Soweto - 07 January 2020 - 11:54
Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung (wearing a cap) with the club's officials and former players including politician UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in Soweto on January 7 2020.
Image: Marc Strydom

Kaizer Chiefs' players‚ coaching staff‚ ex-greats and legends‚ former and current administrators and owning family - the Motaungs - congregated at the place where the club was started in Phefeni to celebrate Tuesday's 50th anniversary of the great Soweto club.

The celebration was held at the club's first training field they used when Chiefs were established on January 7‚ 1970‚ opposite their first clubhouse‚ the childhood home of chairman Kaizer Motaung at 8414 Sentsho Street in Phefeni‚ Orlando West.

Cecil Motaung‚ Kaizer's brother and the youngest of nine siblings in the family (Kaizer was the fifth child)‚ said the home had belonged to their parents‚ Ceyland and Sophie Motaung.

"I was born here. [Chiefs greats] Ace Ntsoelengoe‚ Ratha Mokgoatlheng‚ [Edward] 'Msomi' Khoza‚ [Joseph] 'Banks' Sethlodi and Johnny Mokoena stayed at this house.

"Because we had to share accommodation‚" Cecil Motaung said.

"And then [late Chiefs administrator] Ewert Nene had other players like Ten-Ten Nzimande‚ Eric Ngidi and [Bhaba] 'Bizzah' Dlamini staying at his house in Diepkloof.

"The field here was the first training field. The first offices were in Meadowlands."

Chiefs have given free entrance (two each‚ first come‚ first serve at Computicket) for their 7.30pm home game against Highlands Park at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

