Kaizer Chiefs' players‚ coaching staff‚ ex-greats and legends‚ former and current administrators and owning family - the Motaungs - congregated at the place where the club was started in Phefeni to celebrate Tuesday's 50th anniversary of the great Soweto club.

The celebration was held at the club's first training field they used when Chiefs were established on January 7‚ 1970‚ opposite their first clubhouse‚ the childhood home of chairman Kaizer Motaung at 8414 Sentsho Street in Phefeni‚ Orlando West.

Cecil Motaung‚ Kaizer's brother and the youngest of nine siblings in the family (Kaizer was the fifth child)‚ said the home had belonged to their parents‚ Ceyland and Sophie Motaung.