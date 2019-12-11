Shock as Pirates opt for little known German

New Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer's mandate will be to achieve what six men before him failed to do, which is to deliver a trophy to the Buccaneers.

Pirates' dramatic season took yet another twist yesterday as the German was announced as the new coach four months after Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic abandoned the Sea Robbers ship.

Since winning the Nedbank Cup in 2014 under Vladimir Vermezovic, Pirates have seen six coaches come and go.

Eric Tinkler, Muhsin Ertugral, Augusto Palacios, Kjell Jonevret, Sredojevic and Rulani Mokwena all failed to add to the trophy cabinet.

Mokwena, who was interim coach for 16 games, returns to his role as assistant.

Legendary former Bucs midfielder Benedict Vilakazi was at a loss for words after yet another abrupt change in the coaching reins at the club.