Melanin magic immerses universe
SA is still basking in the glow of Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe win. Her black girl magic has entranced the world as well and she's also become synonymous with female empowerment and sisterly love.
From the moment of her crowning, when Miss Nigeria Olutosin Itohan Araromi's exuberance and joyful response trended, Tunzi has been a symbol of pride and joy all over the world.
Yesterday she did her first interview as Miss Universe on Good Morning America. Various media have reported on her stance as an activist and advocate for natural beauty.
American outlets posted stories about her impressive answers, with titles such as Essence and African-American entertainment portal Bossip, which caters largely to the US's African-American community, fully embracing our natural beauty queen.
The former called her an "unapologetically natural black beauty", ending its article with: "We see ourselves in Zozibini Tunzi, and we take this win as a collective win for us, and for our girls . We see you sis!" The latter dubbed her win as melanin magic.
CNN Philippines coverage of her win continually topped the #MissUniverse2019 trend on social media. They posted images of Tunzi with her quotes on female leadership and owning her natural beauty, which were quickly snatched up by fans and distributed widely.
From praises about her intellect, to how refreshing seeing a young black woman sporting natural hair winning a beauty contest is, the love is thorough.
Tunzi's win also made history with it being announced that this was the first time that the Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Teen USA and Miss Universe titles were all held by black women.
During one of her speeches, Tunzi said she hoped that young black children will be able to see themselves reflected in her and the message has also resonated with many other young black women.
Twitter user Jamia @lovelyjamia said: "Miss Universe 2019 is a dark-skinned woman with 4c hair like WE HAVE TO STAN! Seeing this representation is so important for younger black girls and it just makes me so happy idk I can talk about this all day."
Tunzi joins Janelle Commisiong (Trinidad and Tobago, 1977), Wendy Fitzwilliam (Trinidad and Tobago, 1998), Mpule Kwelagobe (Botswana, 1999), and Leila Lopes (Angola, 2011) - the other black women who have won the Miss Universe crown.
Lopes congratulated Tunzi with an Instagram post, saying: "And the amazing @zozitunzi is our new miss universe???? congrats girl you did us very proud."
Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis quoted a video of her answer to the final question and said: "Beautiful message! Congrats to the gorgeous #MissUniverse 2019, @zozitunzi from South Africa!" and model-turned-businesswoman Tyra Banks said: "Like OMG! So proud!"
