Melanin magic immerses universe

SA is still basking in the glow of Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe win. Her black girl magic has entranced the world as well and she's also become synonymous with female empowerment and sisterly love.

From the moment of her crowning, when Miss Nigeria Olutosin Itohan Araromi's exuberance and joyful response trended, Tunzi has been a symbol of pride and joy all over the world.

Yesterday she did her first interview as Miss Universe on Good Morning America. Various media have reported on her stance as an activist and advocate for natural beauty.

American outlets posted stories about her impressive answers, with titles such as Essence and African-American entertainment portal Bossip, which caters largely to the US's African-American community, fully embracing our natural beauty queen.

The former called her an "unapologetically natural black beauty", ending its article with: "We see ourselves in Zozibini Tunzi, and we take this win as a collective win for us, and for our girls . We see you sis!" The latter dubbed her win as melanin magic.

CNN Philippines coverage of her win continually topped the #MissUniverse2019 trend on social media. They posted images of Tunzi with her quotes on female leadership and owning her natural beauty, which were quickly snatched up by fans and distributed widely.