Thabiso Monyane admits Sredojevic's exit blind-sided Pirates

While conceding the abrupt departure of Milutin Sredojevic destabilised the team, Orlando Pirates utility defender Thabiso Monyane has maintained as players they're fully behind Rulani Mokwena.

"Yes, I can say that his [Sredojevic's] resignation had a negative impact on us because we never saw it coming, but in coach Rulani we have someone who's capable of leading us to glory," Monyane told Sowetan.

"We are supporting coach Rulani fully. He's a special person, he loves his job and he loves the club.

"We are working extremely hard to bring back the glory days. We are doing our utmost best to play for him."

Since taking the reins on a caretaker basis following Sredojevic's unexpected departure in August, Mokwena has won just one of the seven matches he's overseen, with four draws and two defeats across all tournaments.