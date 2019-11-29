Rulani Mokwena optimistic despite goal porosity

Orlando Pirates have been conceding goals at an alarming rate this season but coach Rulani Mokwena is not pressing the panic buttons yet.

Bucs have conceded an astonishing 18 strikes in 12 league matches, which is one more goal than they've scored, but Mokwena feels they're capable of halting the slide.

"I think anyone that didn't watch the match (against Polokwane City this week) and just saw the final score would think 'goodness me, Pirates have just scraped through'," said the Bucs coach.

"The reality is that we were in complete control for majority of the match. I don't remember Wayne Sandilands having to make a save, to be honest.

"But the reality is, it is 3-2 and it's another two goals conceded. Why? There's a lot of factors to it. We've got to look into it deeply, not just to scratch the surface. We'll have to go deeper because there's a lot of other mitigating factors."