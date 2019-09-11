Meshack Maphangule confirms Pirates' tactical differences

On-loan Chippa United midfielder Meshack Maphangule has confirmed a perception that some supporters have always had about Orlando Pirates.

During the past three seasons, there has been a belief that there were tactical disagreements in the Bucs technical team.

The impression was that former head coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic differed with his assistants Rulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids.

Maphangule admits that on a few occasions the players would get confused by the getting different instructions.

"To be honest, there were times when during games when one coach would say 'attack' and maybe the other is saying 'stay behind'," Maphangule told Sowetan.

"It became worse when it became three coaches [when Davids arrived]. Coaches are different and everyone will have their opinion of certain things."