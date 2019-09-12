Retreat rejuvenates Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena

The two-week Fifa break has given Rulani Mokwena some much needed reprieve and has lifted some of the pressure that weighed heavy on the shoulders of the young tactician at Orlando Pirates.

The past month has been a whirlwind for the 34-year-old coach after being placed in a sink or swim situation at the club when Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic left.

Pressure has been mounting as the team remains winless under Mokwena and have been dumped out of the MTN8 and CAF Champions League in the process.

The sudden ascendancy to the stand-in coach position has made him make some changes including dumping Twitter and going on a spiritual journey.

"It's for my own sanity and peace," he said yesterday about deleting his social media account.