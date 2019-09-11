Milutin Sredojevic successful in Africa with 16 cups

"The pressure here is relentless to win every game and the challenge is enormous like in any big club. But that pressure is the fuel that drives me."

Ironically, it has taken Micho three weeks to do what he was unable to achieve at Orlando Pirates in almost three years.

The 50-year-old is now even more motivated to achieve success with the Egyptian giants.

"My journey in African football has been like an unbelievable Hollywood film over seven countries where I have worked, 43 that I have visited to give myself selflessly and get back pass of appreciation that will keep me in African football for the rest of my life."

Micho will know that the biggest prize that Zamalek are eyeing is the CAF Champions League. The team will travel to Senegal to take on Generation Foot in the first leg of the second preliminary round on Saturday.

The 16 trophies Micho has won:

SC Villa Kampala (Uganda) Uganda League Champion x3 (2002, 2003, 2004)

Kakangulu National Cup x1 (2002) Cecafa Club Championship x1 (2003)

Saint George (Ethiopia) Ethiopian League x5 (2005, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010)

Cecafa Club Championship x1 (2010)

Ethiopian National Cup x1 (2009)

Ethiopian Super Cup x1 (2009)

Young Africans (Tanzania) Tanzanian League x1 (2007)

Al-Hilal (Sudan) Sudan League Champion x1 (2010)

Zamalek (Egypt) Egyptian Cup (2019)