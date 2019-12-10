In a shock announcement made out of the blue‚ Orlando Pirates have appointed a new head coach‚ 49-year-old German Josef Zinnbauer.

Pirates made the announcement on social media‚ and a statement on their official website.

Bucs said current caretaker-coach Rulani Mokwena will continue in that capacity until Zinnbauer’s work permit is concluded.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Josef Zinnbauer‚” Bucs’ statement read.

“The 49-year old replaces [Milutin] ‘Micho’ Sredojević as Head Coach on a three seasons appointment.”

Pirates’ chairman Irvin Khoza was quoted as saying: “It is a fine balancing act that goes beyond the all-important technical skills. A coach is tasked to win through others.

“His ability to keep the team focused‚ making them work in concert‚ with minimal lapses‚ is an important requirement.

“I hope that Josef Zinnbauer is able to hit the deck running. I know I am fully representative of all the Orlando Pirates Supporters in wishing him good luck.

Khoza added‚ on Mokwena: “It is important that we thank Rulani for the fearless manner in which he stepped up to the plate when the need arose.

“One of the important lessons leaders learn at the top is about themselves. They are called‚ ‘Knowing what I know now’ lessons. I have no doubt that Rulani has learned a lot of those for his betterment and that of the team.”

Zinnbauer expresses his gratitude at the opportunity joining a club of Pirates’ stature.

“I welcome the opportunity to lead one of the prestigious clubs on the African continent. I hope under my lead‚ we are able to return the club to its winning ways‚” Zinnbauer said.

Zinnbauer last coached St Gallen in Switzerland's Super League from 2015 to 2017.