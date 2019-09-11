Mokwena showers praise on former Orlando Pirates colleague Sredojević

Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena has congratulated Milutin "Micho" Sredojević after his former colleague led new employers Zamalek to the Egyptian Cup at the weekend.

Sredojević spent two barren years with Mokwena as his assistant at Pirates but after suddenly quitting the Bucs last month‚ it has taken the Serb only four games to win his first trophy with the Egyptian giants.

Mokwena confirmed on Wednesday that he sent a message of congratulations to his former colleague after Zamalek’s 3-0 win over Pyramids FC in Alexandria at the weekend. Zamalek have won this trophy six times in seven years.

“I’ve sent my congratulatory message (to coach Micho)‚ he’s received it‚” said Mokwena‚ who now shoulders the tough responsibility of plotting a path back to the glory years.

“We celebrate with him and we’re proud of his achievement and I think I speak for the entire institution.

“We were raised as people that understand that the cake is big enough for everybody and we celebrate other people’s successes and achievement because there’s enough for everybody.”