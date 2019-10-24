Micho gets chance to win trust at Zamalek

Milutin Sredojevic faces his toughest test yet as Zamalek coach.

Their long-awaited second leg clash against Generation Foot for a place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League will finally be played in Cairo tonight (8pm).

The tie was controversially abandoned by Generation Foot after Zamalek changed the venue of the match hours before kickoff from the Petrosport Stadium in Cairo to the Borg Al Arab Stadium in Alexandria.

The Senegalese club refused to play at a different venue and returned home with their 2-1 advantage from the first-leg.