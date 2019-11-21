Golden Arrows' Zim shot-stopper wants to stop Sundowns in their tracks in TKO semi

Golden Arrows’ dependable goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda is hoping his good form in the Telkom Knockout will continue when they host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

Sibanda is yet to concede a goal in the competition.

The Zimbabwean-born gloveman has been a regular feature for Abafana Bes’thende between the poles this season, playing in all their 11 Absa Premiership matches and two TKO fixtures.

Sibanda’s team beat Polokwane City and SuperSport United, both 1-0, to face Sundowns in what will be a grudge encounter following Arrows’ 3-2 victory in the league against the Brazilians in the same venue two weeks ago.