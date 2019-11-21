CAREER GUIDES
Here's how navigators locate and direct the course of aeroplanes
The main responsibility of navigators is to locate positions of other aircraft and to direct the course of their aeroplanes.
They use navigational aids such as charts, radar, compasses, navigation computers, and sophisticated electronic equipment such as GPS or global positioning system.
Navigators are fully fledged members of the air crew and make use of highly specialised computer systems to carry out their tasks.
They may be appointed as operational commanders of the aircraft and must be able to make quick decisions.
Electronic warfare is an integral part of the Airforce navigators’ tasks.
Navigators operate the electronic systems on board, and because of rapid development in the electronics field, must be increasingly competent in their computer operations.