SebenzaLIVE

CAREER GUIDES

Here's how navigators locate and direct the course of aeroplanes

21 November 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/iakovenko.

The main responsibility of navigators is to locate positions of other aircraft and to direct the course of their aeroplanes.

They use navigational aids such as charts, radar, compasses, navigation computers, and sophisticated electronic equipment such as GPS or global positioning system.


Brought to you by GoStudy
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website

Navigators are fully fledged members of the air crew and make use of highly specialised computer systems to carry out their tasks.

They may be appointed as operational commanders of the aircraft and must be able to make quick decisions.

Electronic warfare is an integral part of the Airforce navigators’ tasks.

Navigators operate the electronic systems on board, and because of rapid development in the electronics field, must be increasingly competent in their computer operations.

FIND MORE CAREERS WITH SEBENZALIVE

Click here to view all our career guides

We'll help you find the right career
SebenzaLIVE
11 months ago

Here's how to acquire different skills in the defence force

A wide variety of careers are offered in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), which consists of the Regular Force, Part-time Force and ...
SebenzaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Here's how cartoonists create humorous cartoons for different publications

Cartoonists convey humorous insights into people, events or incidents on behalf of newspapers, magazines or companies.
SebenzaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Cops raid 'dagga lab and arms cache' in Pretoria
Inside the Guptas' Saxonwold home auctioned for R2.6-million
X