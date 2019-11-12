Komphela heaps praise on his club

Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has implied that the club has finally reached their pinnacle in terms of the quality of playing personnel they boast.

Arrows surged to fourth position on the standings after claiming a 3-2 win over champions Sundowns in copious rain at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Sunday.

It was Abafana Bes'thende's first league success over the Brazilians since 2015, at when they managed a 2-1 win.

Knox Mutizwa netted a brace and Danny Phiri also had his name on the score sheet for the Durban side, while Downs struck via Thapelo Morena and Andile Jali.

"What we are playing at Arrows we cannot play at any environment because the quality and the kind of players we have at Arrows are different. So you have to play to the strength of the players you have,' said Komphela'

Komphela portrayed his forwards Ntsako Makhubela, Lindokuhle Mtshali, Mutizwa and Michael Gumede as special talents.

"When you go to any other team, you might not have a Makhubela, you won't have a Mtshali, a Gumede and Mutizwa.''

For the team's recent resurgence, Komphela reserved special praise for his assistant Mandla Ncikazi.

"He's got a teaching background, he has leadership [skills], he's got great work ethic. So, if I were to come here and think Mandla is anything second to that, I'd be lying to myself because we were in the same coaching course with the likes of coach Pitso [Mosimane],'' said Komphela.

Arrows would be hoping to complete a double of victories over the Brazilians when they host them again at the same venue in the Telkom Knockout semifinals on November 23.