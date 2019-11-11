Coach Steve Komphela is masterminding a quiet revolution at Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ after Sunday’s 3-2 Absa Premiership victory over Mamelodi Sundowns lifted the side to fourth in the table.

Abafana Bes’thende have lost just twice in their 11 league games to date‚ and also have a Telkom Knockout semifinal to look forward to against Sundowns at home on November 23.

It is impressive form from a side that finished in the lower half of the division last season and managed only eight victories all campaign.

Komphela believes it is confidence in their abilities that has bolstered the team’s form‚ citing their mental strength in coming back from a goal down to beat Sundowns on Sunday.

“I said before that if we can find a way to impose ourselves‚ and have the discipline to defend ... we were very disciplined defensively and we now have the confidence to go forward and score goals‚” he said in his post-match interview on SuperSport.

“It is a great three points for us‚ it was nervous towards the end. Sundowns‚ you cannot question their quality‚ they are a great side. Pitso [Mosimane] and Manqoba [Mngqithi] are doing a great job.”

The match was played in torrential rain and on a sodden pitch‚ and Komphela had praise for referee Abongile Tom for the way he handled the game.