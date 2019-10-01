High-flying Kaizer Chiefs cruise past Arrows to open four-point lead at the top

Kaizer Chiefs maintained their rich vein of form by beating Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Amakhosi scored in both halves through a 26th minute penalty by Daniel Cardoso before Arrows defender Nkosinathi Sibisi scored a dramatic own goal in the 60th minute while trying to clear a Khama Billiat header which ricocheted off the post.

This was Chiefs’s third victory of the season, the first since September last season when they had a similar run.

Overall, Chiefs have now won an impressive six league matches in their first eight this season, the other two being a loss and a draw.

The win sees Amakhosi opening a four point gap on top of the Absa Premiership table between themselves and second-placed Bidvest Wits, who beat Chippa United 1-0 in Port Elizabeth.

Cardoso’s strike came after right wingback Njabulo Blom had done well to eliminate Arrows defender Divine Lunga and whipped in a strong cross which was parried by keeper Edmore Sibanda onto Billiat, whose shot was handled by Siyabonga Dube inside the area.