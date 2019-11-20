Ncikazi faces ex-boss Mngqithi in TKO tie

Golden Arrows assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is determined to vanquish his former superintendent Manqoba Mngqithi, who's now coach Pitso Mosimane's assistant at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ncikazi was Mngqithi's second in command when Arrows clinched their first and only top-flight trophy, the MTN8, in 2009. The former colleagues will be at opposite ends when Abafana Bes'thende host the Brazilians in the Telkom Knockout semifinals at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Saturday (3pm).

"It would be nice to win against Manqoba, sitting on the opposite bench. It was 2009, so it's 10 years now [since Arrows reached a cup final]. That should be a good omen for the team, that it happened at that time I was here and I am here again," said Ncikazi.

The 50-year-old Arrows deputy coach feels the crop of players the Durban club boasts at the moment is the same as the triumphant class of 2009.

"The kind of players we had back then and the kind of players we have today, they look the same," noted Ncikazi, who helps head coach Steve Komphela at Arrows.