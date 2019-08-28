Tepid Orlando Pirates' winless run continues after draw against Arrows

Orlando Pirates remain adrift at sea following a sixth match without a win being held 0-0 by Lamontville Golden Arrows in Wednesday night's Absa Premiership match-up at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The Buccaneer ship's captain, coach Milutin Sredojevic, jumped ship and now, stuck in the doldrums, first mate Rulani Mokwena - the caretaker-coach who has not won in four games - seems not quite to know where the next breeze will come from to fill the sails.

It is fine to pick horses and systems for courses and opposition. But to switch dramatically from match to match you need a team fine-tuned to perfection to snap into such alterations.

Mokwena has not had the time yet to achieve that level of cohesion.

So keeping things simple, gradually replacing Sredojevic's philosophy with his own, would seem advisable.

Mokwena changed almost half his team (five players) from Saturday night's 1-1 Caf Champions League second leg that saw Bucs exit 2-1 on aggregate to Zambia's Green Eagles - a game where Pirates dominated and missed chances.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Siphesihle Ndlovu, Musa Nyatama, Kabelo Dlamini and Augustine Mulenga came in. Another small army - Asavela Mbekile, Paseka Mako, Vincent Pule, Thembinkosi Lorch and Justin Shonga - went out.