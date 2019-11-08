Arrows, Sundowns in dress rehearsal of cup fixture
Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows will give fans a preview of what to expect when they clash in two weeks' time for a place in the final of the Telkom Knockout.
The Brazilians travel to KZN to face Arrows in the league at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Sunday.
The Tshwane giants visit the same venue on November 23, for the Telcom TKO semifinal clash against Arrows. It will be a tactical battle between well-respected SA coaches Steve Komphela and Pitso Mosimane.
However, heading into this weekend's encounter Mosimane has conceded that his team will be shorthanded due to injuries to key players.
"We are a little bit under pressure with injuries. We lost Phakamani [Mahlambi], [Gaston] Sirino, [Themba] Zwane they are important players in the team and you have to understand that," Mosimane said.
"Of course injuries are part of the programme. They'll get back and we are moving on. We have the Telkom Knockout, Champions League and the domestic league, we are two points behind there [in the league]."
The defending league champions were disappointingly held to a goalless draw by Baroka in midweek. Downs had a listless performance without a few key players.
One of this weekend's other interesting clash will be between Polokwane City and Baroka at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow.
Baroka desperately need a win as they are second from bottom with nine points from 10 games. Their coach Wedson Nyirenda admits his team needs to catch a wake-up call.
"It gets frustrating sometimes when we fail to convert our chances. Our league position is not very complimentary at the moment," he said.
Fixtures
Tonight
Wits v SuperSport, Bidvest Stadium (8pm)
Mariztburg v Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium (8pm)
Tomorrow
Stellenbosch v Highlands, Cape Town Stadium (3.30pm)
Chiefs v Pirates, FNB Stadium (3.30pm)
Polokwane v Baroka, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (7.30pm)
AmaZulu v Chippa, Princess Magogo Stadium (8.15pm)
Sunday
Arrows v Sundowns, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3.30pm)
Leopards v CT City, Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm)
