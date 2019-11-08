Arrows, Sundowns in dress rehearsal of cup fixture

Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows will give fans a preview of what to expect when they clash in two weeks' time for a place in the final of the Telkom Knockout.

The Brazilians travel to KZN to face Arrows in the league at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on Sunday.

The Tshwane giants visit the same venue on November 23, for the Telcom TKO semifinal clash against Arrows. It will be a tactical battle between well-respected SA coaches Steve Komphela and Pitso Mosimane.

However, heading into this weekend's encounter Mosimane has conceded that his team will be shorthanded due to injuries to key players.

"We are a little bit under pressure with injuries. We lost Phakamani [Mahlambi], [Gaston] Sirino, [Themba] Zwane they are important players in the team and you have to understand that," Mosimane said.