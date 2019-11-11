Bucs coach spoils derby delight

The Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has come and gone but football fans will no doubt talk about this match for days to come.

Football was the winner at FNB Stadium on the day and we commend the players of the two teams for reigniting the magic of the beautiful game.

Spectators were kept on the edge of their seats throughout the match as players put their bodies on the line on the pitch.

The match took place while the Springboks were hitting the streets of Port Elizabeth, parading the Webb Ellis trophy. That certainly added the spice to the sports menu on the day.

But we are disturbed by the bickering between Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp and his Bucs' counterpart Rulani Mokwena.

Granted, there will always be tension during matches and coaches will sometimes react tetchily towards each other under pressure. The tension between Middendorp and Mokwena blew up at the media briefing after the match. Clearly, Mokwena did not appear to have taken the setback on the chin and somewhat blamed his rival as he lambasted Chiefs players' behaviour, describing it as "thuggish".