Russell Paul leaves his mark at Safa

If Safa clinches some lucrative sponsorship deals in the next few months, know that it will be part of outgoing chief executive Russell Paul's legacy.

This is the impression Paul gave when he bade farewell to Safa yesterday, joining Qatar 2022 World Cup organising committee as COO. "We managed to put a number of things into place. I think within the next couple of days, you are going to see a few more deals that we've closed," said Paul at his farewell media conference at the Safa House yesterday.

"Safa is at a point now, where you'll see massive changes in development of the game, in women's football and there'll be some exciting news for Bafana itself coming up in the next few weeks."

With vice-president Gay Mokoena filling up Paul's vacancy with immediate effect on an interim basis, president Danny Jordaan hopes they'll hire a permanent CEO within the next three months.

"Whilst we wish Russell Paul the very best in his new and challenging responsibility in delivering the first Fifa World Cup in the Middle East, we welcome Gay Mokoena as the acting CEO for the period of three months," said Jordaan yesterday.

Paul, who had succeeded permanent incumbent Dennis Mumble in September last year, is believed to have played a crucial role in Safa striking a four-year broadcast deal with the SA Broadcasting Corporation three weeks ago.