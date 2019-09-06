Soccer

Caster Semenya signs for Janine van Wyk Football Club

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 06 September 2019 - 11:44
Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya (L) pose with Banyana Banyana captain and owner of Janine van Wyk (R).
Olympic and world 800m champion Caster Semenya (L) pose with Banyana Banyana captain and owner of Janine van Wyk (R).
Image: Janine van Wyk/Twitter

SA Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul says the signing of Olympic and world 800-metre champion Caster Semenya by Janine van Wyk FC will help generate huge interest in women’s football in the country.

Janine van Wyk Football Club (JVW FC)‚ which is owned by Banyana Banyana captain Van Wyk‚ has confirmed that the 28-year-old Semenya has joined them to set a new challenge for herself in football.

The club said Semenya will not be registered for the current Safa Sasol League because the transfer window is closed but she will continue to train with the team in preparation for next season.

“This signing will help to generate massive interest in women’s football and you will know that as Safa we have always been behind her during athletics competitions and when she faced challenges‚” Paul said.

“Likewise‚ she supported us when we went out to play against Senegal and when we were at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France‚ she was there as well.

“I think this is another way that will help us grow women’s football in the country. We are sitting on just under 500‚000 women members at the moment and we want to grow that to 1 million by 2022. This move will definitely help us to do that.

Caster Semenya poses for a photograph with Banyana Banyana forward Busisiwe Ndimeni and Janine van Wyk during the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France in June.
Caster Semenya poses for a photograph with Banyana Banyana forward Busisiwe Ndimeni and Janine van Wyk during the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup in France in June.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

“You saw where the eyes of the world were when Usain Bolt was going around the world trying to earn a professional football contract.

Eyes were on him‚ and that gave an opportunity and massive profile for those clubs where he tried his luck because there was a fair amount of hype around it.

“We have seen a similar kind of scenario with a football legend like David Beckham in the US where he created a tremendous amount of following and he is now trying to buy a club there.

"Getting big personalities in the women’s game will not only drive interest from a playing perspective but from a spectator and commercial perspective.”

Semenya‚ who will be training alongside established Banyana campaigners like Nompumelelo Nyandeni and Mamello Makhabane‚ said she is hoping to make a meaningful contribution.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and I appreciate the love and support I already got from the team.

"I am looking forward to this new journey and hopefully I can contribute as much as I can to the club‚” Semenya said.

Caster Semenya takes a walk with Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis in Paris, France, on June 12 2019.
Caster Semenya takes a walk with Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis in Paris, France, on June 12 2019.
Image: Banyana Banyana/Twitter

Van Wyk‚ who recently signed with Danish club Fortuna Hjorring‚ said she cant wait to see Semenya in the colours of her club.

“I am extremely elated to have such an iconic athlete join my football club. I am absolutely honoured that out of all the other women’s clubs around the world‚ she has chosen JVW as the club where she would like to start showcasing her football skills‚” the Banyana captain said.

“I welcomed her at her first training with the team on Tuesday and was impressed to see that she definitely has all the fundamentals.

"I look forward to her working with our coaches where I am sure she will sharpen up and get ready to play in 2020.

“Although I won’t be here for the rest of the year as I have just signed with Fortuna Hjorring‚ I have no doubt that Caster will fit right in and enjoy her time at the club.”

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X