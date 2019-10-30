Ntseki asks Safa for technical team

In his usual subtle and calm style, Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki made an indirect plea to Safa to hire permanent support staff to help him do his job.

Currently, Ntseki is a one-man show at Bafana as he has no technical team. It has been three months now and the association has still not given him a team. The 50-year-old is finding it particularly hard to analyse potential players for the national team and to scout opponents.

Arthur Zwane and Trott Moloto can only step in when it's international week as they have obligations at Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns respectively.

Yesterday, after announcing his 25-man squad to face Ghana and Sudan in back-to- back Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month, Ntseki made a non-confrontational appeal to his bosses.

"As of now we don't know much about those players doing well at their clubs because I can't be all over to see them," Ntseki said.

"Over the weekend I managed to cover three matches but there were other matches I couldn't attend to. If we had a scouting team it would help. We'll be able to cover all the matches ... whether locally or overseas."