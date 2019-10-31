The South African Football Association (Safa) are expected to announce early next week that acting CEO Russell Paul will be leaving to take a job with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Paul is expected to take a job as tournament director of the next World Cup in the Middle East‚ SowetanLIVE is reliably been informed.

Safa president Danny Jordaan‚ addressing the media after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at Safa House in Nasrec on Thursday‚ would not confirm or deny that Paul would be leaving.

Asked if he could put to rest information that has circulated that Paul will leave Safa‚ Jordaan would only say: “We will call a press conference‚ on Tuesday‚ where we will make the announcement.”

Paul has been acting CEO of Safa since previous full-time incumbent Dennis Mumble did not have his contract renewed in September 2018.