With exactly a month to go before the next Fifa window for international competition‚ the SA Football Association (Safa) are in advanced talks with will a few countries to convince them to play Bafana Bafana.

This was confirmed by Safa acting chief executive Russell Paul on Thursday without revealing names of the potential opponents.

Newly-appointed coach Molefi Ntseki and his Bafana may have been utterly disappointed to miss out on the September 2-10 international friendly window as xenophobic violence wrecked their plans‚ but Paul assured that the team will play two friendly matches in October.

“We had the September window and now we have the October window. There are plans for matches in October‚” Paul said.

“We are speaking with some countries and we are trying to finalise. Hopefully over the next couple of days we will be able to release those fixtures.”