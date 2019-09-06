The SA Football Association (Safa) will not incur “losses of a serious nature” after xenophobic violence this week saw first Zambia then Madagascar pull out of an international friendly‚ acting chief executive Russell Paul has said.

The violent attacks on foreign nationals and businesses in the country led to the abrupt cancellation by the Football Association of Zambia (Faz) of Bafana Bafana’s international friendly against that country schedule for Lusaka on Saturday.

Madagascar stepped in to play Bafana at Orlando Stadium‚ then also withdrew.

The budget to put together an international match for Bafana runs into millions.

Depending on the venue and the location‚ it costs Safa a minimum of R5m to organise a single international match when the final numbers are tallied.

Costs include flying players in from their European clubs and elsewhere around the world.

With the Bafana squad of players‚ technical and backroom staff having stayed in a hotel during their week-long preparations‚ Safa will also pick up the bill for accommodation and return flights back to clubs for the overseas brigade.