Robson Muchichwa warns Chiefs

By Gomolemo Motshwane - 01 November 2019 - 12:04
Robson Muchichwa says he expects a tight match that could be decided by a single chance.
Kaizer Chiefs legend Robson Muchichwa has urged Amakhosi not to become like the Orlando Pirates of recent years by showing great promise, only to fail to deliver silverware.

Chiefs have been showing good signs that their revival is on track. After an impressive start to the season, they are top of the league standings.

The Pirates of the previous two seasons were also sensational but they have nothing to show for it.

"It's very good and impressive what Chiefs are doing at the moment. The way the team is playing is what the fans want to see," Muchichwa told Sowetan.

"But they must finish off the job with silverware. It's no use playing good football but not winning cups. Pirates were playing well but they also did not win. Chiefs must not make the mistake of being satisfied with good football... it must have results."

There are similarities in the cup misery of the Soweto clubs. Both were playing attractive football but lost cup finals against unfancied teams. Bucs lost the Telkom Knockout final to Baroka in December while Amakhosi were humbled by TS Galaxy in May.

The Glamour Boys have shaken off that embarrassing loss to start the season in superb fashion.

They are eyeing the TKO Cup but Pirates stand in their way in tomorrow's quarterfinal. Though recent results favour Pirates, form favours Chiefs.

Muchichwa says he expects a tight match that could be decided by a single chance.

"History does not count in this match. It will be about who wants it on the day," he said. "I think it will be a tight game. Both teams will want to show themselves and win."

