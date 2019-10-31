Pitso Mosimane hates Chiefs with a passion

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane feels he is entitled to win all the games. He seems to hate Kaizer Chiefs with a passion. I wonder whether he watched the match on Tuesday evening between Highlands Park and Orlando Pirates. I am awaiting him to give us his view on the only goal scored in that match. - Mr B, Diepkloof

Incompetence rewarded in SA

SA is a joke. Corruption and incompetence are rewarded. The Road Accident Fund board and its executives get bonuses for failing to perform their duties and driving the fund into insolvency. - Anonymous

SA out of touch with reality

In SA, ideology always prevails over pragmatism. We would, for example, rather have an incompetent person in a critical position for no other reason than that we need to achieve gender parity. - James Mathye

Will Pravin's Eskom plan work?

Pravin Gordhan's plan on the recovery of Eskom sounds like a great idea. But as a downtrodden South African, I'm asking a simple question: is this unbundling going to ensure that electricity is affordable to the unemployed? Remember, the unemployment rate (29%) is rising exponentially, and the have-nots must also consume electricity. The plan must allay our fears. - Mohato wa Mohato