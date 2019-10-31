Soccer

Da Gama roots for Rulani Mokwena in TKO derby clash

By Bongani Magasela - 31 October 2019 - 08:54
Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena.
Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena.

As Orlando Pirates prepare to face Chiefs in the quarterfinal of the Telkom Knockout in Durban on Saturday, their young coach Rulani Mokwena has received backing from an unexpected source.

Following their controversial 1-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Tuesday night, the last place one would expect words of encouragement to come from is Highlands Park. "I strongly believe that Rulani - if given time and all the support - will take Pirates to greater heights," said coach Owen da Gama. "He needs time to get things right."

Mokwena, who refused point-blank to answer questions on the upcoming derby against Chiefs, described himself as a servant of the black and white outfit.

‘I am not thinking about Chiefs‚’ says Pirates interim coach Rulani Mokwena

Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokoena will only start working on the planning and tactics for their two marquee clashes against arch rivals Kaizer ...
Sport
2 days ago

"I am just a servant of this great institution and players," he said, adding that he has a lot of support from management, technical team and the players.

"(Media officer) Thandi Merafe is one of them; she gives a motherly support and sometimes players need that. She is an asset to Pirates, I don't know where Pirates got her, she's got a different sense for [different] situations.

"We will take each game as it comes. Congratulations to our players [for winning against Highlands]. We asked them to grind it out and they did. They worked hard, kept to the game plan and instructions, and we got the three points."

Mokwena should be able to call on Thembinkosi Lorch for Saturday's grudge match. Lorch was rested against Highlands as he sits on three yellow cards.

'Fortune favours the brave‚' says Pirates coach Mokwena after controversial goal

Fortune favours the brave‚ and on balance of chances missed recently‚ Orlando Pirates perhaps got the rub of the green with their offside goal ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Pirates coach Mokwena after defeat to rookies Stellenbosch: 'No crisis. No crisis!'

Rulani Mokwena rejected suggestions that Orlando Pirates might be plunging into crisis after the Soweto giants lost away at rookies Stellenbosch FC ...
Sport
3 days ago

Relieved Orlando Pirates scramble much needed win against Highlands

It was something of a smash and grab, and with question marks over offside for the winner, but Orlando Pirates would have been relieved at a 1-0 Absa ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X