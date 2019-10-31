Da Gama roots for Rulani Mokwena in TKO derby clash

As Orlando Pirates prepare to face Chiefs in the quarterfinal of the Telkom Knockout in Durban on Saturday, their young coach Rulani Mokwena has received backing from an unexpected source.

Following their controversial 1-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Tuesday night, the last place one would expect words of encouragement to come from is Highlands Park. "I strongly believe that Rulani - if given time and all the support - will take Pirates to greater heights," said coach Owen da Gama. "He needs time to get things right."

Mokwena, who refused point-blank to answer questions on the upcoming derby against Chiefs, described himself as a servant of the black and white outfit.