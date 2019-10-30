Pitso Mosimane must put up or shut up

Pitso Mosimane has been making headlines in the last few days for his tirades directed at Premier Soccer League match officials.

The tetchy Mamelodi Sundowns coach has made startling claims that log leaders Kaizer Chiefs were benefitting from decisions by match officials.

After yet another verbal jab at match officials after Chiefs ran amok against Downs on Sunday, there seems to be no end in sight to Mosimane's relentless attack on the referees.

After Sunday's whipping , Mosimane has now dragged in Orlando Pirates after he said he's now waiting to see if Chiefs will once again benefit from refereeing decisions when they face the Buccaneers in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals on Saturday.

Many football fans took to social media to register their chagrin with Mosimane's comment.

We fully agree with the fans who view Mosimane's comment as inciting Orlando Pirates supporters.