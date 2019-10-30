Pitso Mosimane must put up or shut up
Pitso Mosimane has been making headlines in the last few days for his tirades directed at Premier Soccer League match officials.
The tetchy Mamelodi Sundowns coach has made startling claims that log leaders Kaizer Chiefs were benefitting from decisions by match officials.
After yet another verbal jab at match officials after Chiefs ran amok against Downs on Sunday, there seems to be no end in sight to Mosimane's relentless attack on the referees.
After Sunday's whipping , Mosimane has now dragged in Orlando Pirates after he said he's now waiting to see if Chiefs will once again benefit from refereeing decisions when they face the Buccaneers in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals on Saturday.
Many football fans took to social media to register their chagrin with Mosimane's comment.
We fully agree with the fans who view Mosimane's comment as inciting Orlando Pirates supporters.
But we are relieved that the PSL had duly intervened after its prosecutor Nande Becker wrote to the Downs coach on Monday night asking him to explain the comments about match officials attributed to Mosimane.
He has been given five days to respond to the letters - to either deny or admit the comments attributed to him in the media.
Mosimane needs to produce evidence to back up his allegations, otherwise he should face the music.
While we don't have any qualms with coaches, Mosimane included, expressing their views on the game or opponents, they should not be seen to be undermining other clubs by suggesting that they are corrupt.
Jingles is a seasoned and celebrated coach who has won many trophies in SA and has also conquered the continent to add to his impressive resume.
So, we expected him to know better, to know the consequences of such allegations. His claims have the potential to bring the league and its sponsors into disrepute. We therefore commend the PSL for acting swiftly to deal with this matter.
So, Mosimane, stop insinuation and tell the nation who are the referees who are being bribed by Chiefs. We want to know nothing but the truth.
