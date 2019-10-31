Sundowns, Cape Town City are cry babies

Arrogant cry babies, that's what Sundowns and Cape Town City are whenever they lose a game. They complain about referees especially when they lose to Chiefs. - Thabo Sibeko, Newcastle

Pitso, Ernst end it at Loftus

Pitso 'Jingles' Mosimane and Ernst 'Mazinyo' Middendorp should stop their fight in the media and focus on their jobs. They should end their fight on Sunday at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. - AM Mvila

Chiefs going to silence him

Pitso Mosimane is still complaining about referees. For him a good referee is the one he takes selfies with after winning. Chiefs will shut your big mouth on Sunday. - Disco, Soshanguve

Give this Bucs line-up a chance

Give this Orlando Pirates line-up a chance: Sandilands, Mbekile, Mabaso, Chabalala, Sam, Mlambo/Motshwari, Mhango, Ndlovu, Makaringe, Pule, Mabasa. - Bucs supporter, Mogale City

Old story of SA politics

This is an old story; Trollip, Mashaba and Maimane are going to form their new party. Ntate Ramaphosa don't allow those EFF radicals to rejoin the ANC; they're political delinquents! - HP, Reitz