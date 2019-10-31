Chiefs confident of win

After a five-year winless run in the Soweto derby, Kaizer Chiefs midfield strongman Willard Katsande believes this season against a weakened Orlando Pirates could be their best chance to snap their drought.

The last time Amakhosi defeated the Buccaneers in a competitive match was back in 2015 in a penalty shootout in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout. In fact, the last time Chiefs beat Pirates in regulation time was in 2014 in a 2-0 win under Stuart Baxter.

Katsande is one of the few players in the current squad who knows what it feels like to win a derby. "We know the history and haven't beaten them in a long time," he said.

"Last season we played well in the second leg of the league and we need to build on that performance. The derby is not based on previous results and is about who wants it more on the day. I think we want it more and will show it on Saturday."