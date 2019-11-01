Pirates lack balance - Joseph Makhanya

Retired Orlando Pirates fan favourite Joseph "Dukuduku" Makhanya believes Bucs can be a hit if they can find a balance between attacking and defending.

Makhanya, who garnered more than 140 appearances for Pirates between 2000 and 2011, explained why he feels the Sea Robbers lack the right transitional equilibrium.

"Pirates have no crisis and there's no need to panic. I have been watching their games and what I picked up was that there's no balance between the attack and the defence," stated Makhanya. "Most of the offensive players don't track back. Defending must not only apply to [Happy] Jele or [Ntsikelelo] Nyauza [the centre-backs] and even them, they must help in attack to bring about that needed balance."