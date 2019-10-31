Soccer

Itumeleng Shopane yearns for Kaizer Chiefs action

By Sihle Ndebele - 31 October 2019 - 09:16

He may be on loan at Moroka Swallows, but budding Kaizer Chiefs utility striker Itumeleng Shopane remains optimistic that he'll eventually crack it in the Amakhosi first team.

Shopane, 22, is drawing motivation from his blossoming peers - Njabulo Blom, Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, among others - with whom he played in the Chiefs MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) before they ascended to the top-flight.

"I really believe I have a future with Chiefs. Only thing I need to do is to prove myself here at Swallows. I am not in a situation where I say 'why is it not me who's promoted'. For me, it's all about being patient," Shopane told Sowetan.

"Seeing people I played with for a long time, over five years [in the MDC], doing well in the first team keeps me going. Ngcobo, Mashiane, Siya [Ngezana] and Blom are good examples that hard work pays off."

Chiefs bosses ready to wield the axe

Kaizer Chiefs are set to make wholesale changes after finishing outside the top eight and without a trophy.
Sport
5 months ago

Shopane caught a glimpse of top-flight football when he played three minutes in the pre-season friendly, the Carling Black Label Cup, against Orlando Pirates in July.

As much as he's optimistic and patient, Shopane admits he's done some introspection about his rather steady progress.

Interestingly, the Amakhosi youth development product partly attributes his lack of progress to his versatility.

"It's a tricky situation [why he has not been promoted yet] because I have been in the first team and I played in the Carling Cup," said Shopane.

"I have been played in different positions, when I was called-up at Amajita, I was a striker, coach Zwane also plays me at right-back and at Swallows I played as No10. sometimes this is a disadvantage."

Zwane blows own MDC trumpet

Chiefs coach feels side are the best
Sport
9 months ago

Who made the most money at the PSL awards?

Mamelodi Sundowns were the biggest winners at the PSL Awards at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday night‚ walking away with a whooping R537 500.
Sport
1 year ago

Sundowns' Percy Tau walks away with top honours at glittering PSL awards

Percy Tau’s sensational season with champions Mamelodi Sundowns was acknowledged at a glittering function at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday ...
Sport
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The lighter side of the medium-term budget speech
Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
X