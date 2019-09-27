Luc who has made a return to the PSL

Belgian coach Luc Eymael is back in the country and has joined Limpopo side Black Leopards.

This despite the fact that Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela had appealed to South African clubs not to hire the controversial former Polokwane City and Free State Stars mentor.

"I'm not being disrespectful, but Luc must not come to SA," Komphela said two weeks ago.

"This guy has disrespected people tremendously and this nation would be naive, if not very close to stupid, if they were to allow such a man to come and work here. Why give the man the respect and resources that belong to our country when he thinks so little of us?"