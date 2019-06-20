Coach Vukusic a wanted man in SA

From his hospital bed, former Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic now has another pressing matter to attend to after his resignation from the club was disputed.

Based in Kosice, Slovakia, Vukusic has apparently just been discharged from hospital, but he's wanted in South Africa to meet Polokwane City at the Premier Soccer League offices on June 26.

"Polokwane have taken him to the PSL's DRC [dispute resolution chamber] and the matter is set down for next week Wednesday; the coach [Vukusic] has been informed about it," revealed our source.

Polokwane's legal team, Biccari Bollo Marianc Incorporated (BBM), wants the DRC to stop Vukusic from signing up for another job and instead, to enforce their two-year contract, which has 12 months remaining and with an option for a further year to June 2021.

"We act for Striving Minds CC t/a Polokwane City Football Club . in accordance with article 23 of the constitution of the National Soccer League and rule 44 [of the NSL rules], we hereby refer this matter to the dispute resolution chamber for interim and final relief," reads BBM's letter to the PSL.

"On 22 May 2019 . the respondent [Vukusic] resigned and purportedly cancelled the agreement unilaterally, with no legal basis to do so.