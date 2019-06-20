Coach Vukusic a wanted man in SA
From his hospital bed, former Polokwane City coach Jozef Vukusic now has another pressing matter to attend to after his resignation from the club was disputed.
Based in Kosice, Slovakia, Vukusic has apparently just been discharged from hospital, but he's wanted in South Africa to meet Polokwane City at the Premier Soccer League offices on June 26.
"Polokwane have taken him to the PSL's DRC [dispute resolution chamber] and the matter is set down for next week Wednesday; the coach [Vukusic] has been informed about it," revealed our source.
Polokwane's legal team, Biccari Bollo Marianc Incorporated (BBM), wants the DRC to stop Vukusic from signing up for another job and instead, to enforce their two-year contract, which has 12 months remaining and with an option for a further year to June 2021.
"We act for Striving Minds CC t/a Polokwane City Football Club . in accordance with article 23 of the constitution of the National Soccer League and rule 44 [of the NSL rules], we hereby refer this matter to the dispute resolution chamber for interim and final relief," reads BBM's letter to the PSL.
"On 22 May 2019 . the respondent [Vukusic] resigned and purportedly cancelled the agreement unilaterally, with no legal basis to do so.
"Interim relief is sought by the claimant against the respondent . to interdict and restrain the respondent from entering into an employment contract with another football club."
Vukusic would argue that he had every right to resign. "I can't continue in my work as the head coach of your club for the next season and will terminate my contract latest to 30.6.2019," Vukusic wrote.
In the letter, one of the main reasons he opted to leave the Limpopo club, after helping them to a fifth place - their best-ever PSL position, was the "interference in coaching work and decisions about selection of squad and team by chairman [Johnny Mogaladi]".
Vukusic couldn't be reached for comment, while BBM had not returned our call at the time of going to print and Mogaladi also couldn't be reached.
In 2017, Polokwane won their case against then coach Luc Eymael for breach of contract, and the Belgian was compelled by the DRC to reimburse them monthly.