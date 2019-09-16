Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Steve Komphela has lashed out strongly at Luc Eymael‚ former coach of Polokwane City and Free State Stars‚ saying he should not return to the South African coaching circuit.

Eymael has been linked with a possible return at AmaZulu‚ where Cavin Johnson’s position is under threat‚ and will now also be a candidate for the Chippa United job after Monday’s firing of Clinton Larsen.

Komphela’s comments came as he sat alongside Johnson after the conclusion of the Durban derby between Arrows and AmaZulu at the weekend

Johnson was asked whether he felt confident about keeping his job at winless AmaZulu amid reports that Eymael‚ and the Slovakian coach Jozef Vukusic (ex-Polokwane City)‚ were waiting in the wings to take over at Usuthu

But before Johnson could answer‚ Komphela jumped in with a strong opinion about the divisive Belgian‚ who had several run-in with colleagues during his time at the Premier Soccer League.

“That one must not come to South Africa‚" Komphela said.

"I’m not being disrespectful‚ but Luc must not come to South Africa.

“This guy has disrespected people tremendously and this nation would be naïve‚ if not very close to stupid‚ if they were to allow such a man to come and work here.

“Why give the man the respect and resources that belong to our country when he thinks so little of us.”

Komphela said Eymael had been disrespectful by giving clubs ultimatums to employ him or he would walk away.

Johnson tried to respond to the question with a timider tone but Komphela told him: “Don’t be too diplomatic.

"Where there is a lack of respect‚ diplomacy is minimal”.

Then Johnson said: “Ok‚ Luc Eymael mustn’t come back to this country‚ but in saying that you all know that there are only 16 (head coaching) positions in this league.”

Turning to the reporters in the room‚ Johnson added: “You are the first persons to fire us and the first persons to hire us.”

But Komphela interjected again: “My brother‚ they will never fire us if there isn’t a guy with a placard waiting for a job.

“We can blame media and everybody else - yes‚ they are partly to blame – but I don’t have ethics if I’m looking for your job while you are still employed.

“I’ve got no respect and ethics if my bosses ask what you thought of the game and you say ‘ah‚ your team plays rubbish’ or whatever.

“No! What is said in private must be said in public too.

"The honorable Lord must just stay where he is. I know in two days he will post something very intelligent‚” said Komphela sarcastically‚ “and I will have to respond to that”.

Komphela said to Johnson: “I know from your own level of humility‚ you don’t want to respond so that’s why I’m taking this one up.

“If you have a job‚ I will respect your job and will not have any comment (about your work) if I’m professional and I’m working within that particular industry.”

Eymael’s tweets are not numerous but do often give an idea of where he is hoping to work next.

Last month when Zambia’s government stopped the football association’s plans to hire former Bloemfontein Celtic coach Vesselin Jelusic‚ Eymael posted a few cryptic tweets about his desire for the post.

The 59-year-old Eymael first came to the PSL to work at Polokwane City and finished in the top eight‚ then leaving to take over at Celtic but was not allowed to after being found to have breached his contract. He went to Free State Stars and took them to the Nedbank Cup in May 2018 but was fired in November last year as the club struggled near the foot of the table.

They were eventually relegated.

Eymael took over at Egyptian club El Geish at the start of this year.