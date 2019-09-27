Six tips to keep your teeth and gums healthy

1. Brush properly:

Brushing your teeth is important in maintaining a healthy mouth and gums. The way you brush is as important as the frequency. It is recommended that you brush your teeth twice a day for at least two minutes a time. Don’t neglect your tongue as the build-up of plaque there can lead to dental issues.

2. Choose the right toothpaste:

While brushing your teeth is an important part of maintaining your oral health, it is equally important to choose the correct toothpaste. When selecting toothpaste, check whether it contains fluoride. This mineral is the leading defence against decay as it strengthens tooth enamel and creates a protective barrier for your teeth.

3. Floss:

Dentists recommend that you floss every day as it removes food and plaque between the teeth and gums. Excess food and plaque can produce tartar, which is a build-up of bacteria that can lead to gum disease.

4. Dental checkups:

Visiting your dentist includes a professional cleaning of your mouth, which is the most effective way to remove tartar from the teeth, as well as eliminate excess plaque.

5. Consider a mouthwash:

Mouthwash reduces the amount of acid in your mouth, cleans hard-to-brush areas in and around the gums and re-mineralises your teeth.

6. Eat right to keep your teeth white:

Limit sugary and acidic food as sugar converts into acid in your mouth, which can erode the enamel on your teeth. Acid in the mouth is what leads to cavities. It’s a good idea to drink water with your meals as it can assist in washing out some of the effects of sugary and acidic food and beverages.