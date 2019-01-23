Quick match-by-match guide to the Nedbank Cup Last 32

The Nedbank Cup Last 32 gets under way on Wednesday as South Africa’s top teams seek to avoid the embarrassment of an exit to lower league opposition in the hunt for what is the country’s version of the FA Cup.

Matches will be played over the next week with a number of David vs Goliath ties providing the potential for an upset.

TimesLIVE provides a quick match-by-match guide to the Last 32.

CAPE TOWN CITY VS SUPERSPORT UNITED

A potentially epic clash between two sides who are no strangers to cup fixtures having met in three knockout finals in a little over two years.

City have come out on top in two of those‚ including the MTN8 decider earlier this campaign‚ and will be favourites for this showdown in Cape Town‚ where they very rarely lose under coach Benni McCarthy.

They will also be able to unleash new signing Kermit Erasmus on their former side‚ and have won both league meetings already this season without conceding a goal.

SuperSport were Nedbank Cup winners in 2012‚ 2016 and 2017‚ beating Orlando Pirates in consecutive finals in the last two of those years.