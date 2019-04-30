Free State Stars' fate in play-offs

Candid Free State Stars coach Nikola Kavazovic is resigned to compete in the play-offs, blaming his predecessor, Luc Eymael, for their downturn.

In the wake of their 2-1 away defeat to Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo Stadium at the weekend, Kavazovic surprisingly expressed doubts on Stars' hope of finishing above the relegation zone.

The Serbian mentor feels their only chance of avoiding the axe is via the play-offs. The Bethlehem club are 13th on the log on 26 points, two places away from the relegation section.

It was Knox Mutizwa's first-half brace that sealed the deal for Abafana Bes'thende. Stars netted their consolation courtesy of a great free-kick from Sibusiso Hlubi.

"We can just hope that we will beat direct relegation and that we will enter the play-offs," Kavazovic declared.

The Serb replaced Eymael in December after the latter had overseen the season's first 14 games with seven losses, four draws and three victories.

Kavazovic has implied the Belgian messed up the club in the first round of the campaign.

Stars face Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, and then Mamelodi Sundowns at home on May 11.

"I will be funny to myself to try to frighten Chiefs and Sundowns,'' he noted.