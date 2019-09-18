Now Black Leopards show Lionel Soccoia the exit

Black Leopards have become the third club since Monday to fire their coach.

Lidoda Duvha's French mentor Lionel Soccoia was informed of his dismissal at the club's offices in Polokwane yesterday afternoon.

On Mondays, Chippa United and AmaZulu went their separate ways with Clinton Larsen and Cavin Johnson respectively.

Leopards, who are positioned 12th, have won one of their five matches, losing three and drawing one. At the weekend they were beaten 2-0 by neighbours Baroka at Thohoyandou Stadium.

The Limpopo outfit confirmed on their social media platforms that Soccoia and his assistants, including Patrick Mabedi, have been relieved of their duties.

"A mutual agreement has been reached to separate with the technical team," said the club, before releasing a statement later.

Soccoia joined Leopards in June, taking over from Englishman Dylan Kerr, who had resigned.

The Frenchman's last job before Leopards was with African Lyon of Tanzania.

Leopards have also let go of their team manager Mlungisi "Professor" Ngubane, who also joined the Thohoyandou side just three months ago.