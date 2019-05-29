Eymael dismisses Usuthu link

Vociferous former Free State Stars coach Luc Eymael has dismissed talks that he has met with AmaZulu manager Lunga Sokhela with an idea of joining Usuthu.

This after Sowetan learnt through a source close to AmaZulu that the club were looking to dump Cavin Johnson for Eymael, who's likely to leave his Egyptian side Tala'ea El Gaish SC.

"Sokhela was in Egypt a few weeks ago to meet Eymael. Apparently, they want to fire Johnson and bring Eymael. They trust that Eymael can at least win them one cup in the new season as he won the Nedbank Cup with Stars in 2018," said the source.

Though Eymael said he shares a healthy relationship with Sokhela and that returning to SA was the first thing on his bucket list, heinsisted he last spoke with the AmaZulu boss three months ago.