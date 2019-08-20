Mogaladi knows how to pick a coach

Polokwane City boss Johnny Mogaladi says you can wake him up at 2am and he would tell you the spine of his team.

Led by captain Jabulani Maluleke, Rise and Shine's ranks are boosted by George Chigova, Edgar Manaka and Sibusiso Mbonani. All these players have been with the Limpopo side for a number of years.

Mogaladi, however, is not only good at identifying the players on his payroll. The man's good eye for coaches is understated, if anything.

A quick look at Mogaladi's most recent appointments - Luc Eymael and Jozef Vukusic - suggests he does his homework.

From a team that retained their PSL status through the promotion playoffs in 2014 to one that finished fifth in the topflight in the past campaign, Mogaladi is doing something right for his club.