Stuart Baxter set to announce his exit from Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has left everyone guessing about his "private" press conference in Johannesburg this morning - six days after returning to SA from a holiday in Sweden.

But Sowetan can confirm that the Briton will announce his resignation from the national team. He will meet the media for a briefing at Killarney County Club.

According to our sources, Baxter returned to SA on July 25. He had apparently been away since Bafana's quarterfinal exit at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) early last month. The tournament was hosted by Egypt.

On his return, Baxter, we are told, met with SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan at Safa House, but details of the meeting have not come to the fore. Jordaan and Baxter couldn't be reached for comment yesterday.

According to our informants who are privy to Safa matters, Baxter may claim during the press conference that;

Safa didn't provide enough resources for Bafa;

That he didn't get the friendlies that he requested ahead of the Afcon finals; and

That he didn't have his preferred technical team.