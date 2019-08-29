Jane not daunted by captaincy

Having led Banyana Banyana to Cosafa Cup triumph twice in the absence of skipper Janine van Wyk, vice-captain Refiloe Jane is ready to once again inspire the team to another milestone.

With Van Wyk missing due to club commitments, Jane was the captain when Banyana clinched the 2017 edition of the Cosafa Cup in Zimbabwe.

The Banyana deputy skipper also replicated this feat three weeks ago, captaining the side to yet another Cosafa success on home soil.

Van Wyk had started the regional tournament, held in Port Elizabeth last month, but the 32-year-old defender suffered a severe knee injury in the second match, leaving the captaincy duties to Jane.

"Fifi", as Jane is known to her peers, has embraced the challenge to captain the team once again as they aim to qualify for next year's Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

"Given the role of being the captain of the team is such an honour and privilege, looking at the experience that we have in the team,'' Jane said.