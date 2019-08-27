The return of Percy Tau

Percy Tau is likely to return to the Club Bruges line-up on Wednesday night as the Belgian club seek to ensure a place in the lucrative group phase of the Uefa Champions League.

They host LASK Linz of Austria in the second leg of their playoff tie‚ with the advantage of a 1-0 lead from the away game last week‚ which Tau missed because of suspension.

The Bafana Bafana striker was sent off in the previous round against Dynamo Kiev‚ the first time in his career he had been shown a red card‚ after two innocuous looking fouls in a refereeing decision that left him visibly stunned.

Tau is likely to replace Lois Openda in the line-up despite a strong performance by the young Belgian‚ who has Congolese roots‚ in the first leg in Austria where he harried the home defence and forced the early penalty that handed Bruges the vital away win.