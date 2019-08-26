'We had hopes that he would be better' - David Kekana's family

The family of late sports analyst and journalist David Kekana says they have been left devastated by his sudden death.

Speaking on behalf of the Kekana family, his sister Mando Kekana-Ntoe said Kekana lost his life after a five-year fight living with diabetes. “We had hopes that he would be better because he had displayed signs of recovery, he was still young and had a promising career but God had his own plans and took him,” said Kekana-Ntoe.

She said Kekana was admitted two weeks ago at Milpark Netcare Hospital on August 13 after he had not been feeling well. “We received the sad news of his passing yesterday [Sunday] from the hospital and we are aggrieved and devastated.”

Kekana-Ntoe said Kekana had also gone through an extracorporeal membrane Oxygenation (Ecmo). The Ecmo machine is similar to the heart-lung by-pass machine used in open-heart surgery. It pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

“Details of his funeral will be released once we have done preparations as a family," Kekana-Ntoe said.

The SABC has conveyed its condolences to the family.