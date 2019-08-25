Blackout over... at what cost?

A truce has been reached between the PSL, the SABC, MultiChoice and the government's ministry of sport, acting as a mediator, to resume screening PSL matches on the public broadcaster's platform, starting yesterday.

The PSL's Absa Premiership is already in its third round of matches and the MTN8 semi-finals are pencilled in for next weekend.

Since the league kicked off early this month, millions of South Africa's followers of the beautiful game were unable to watch or listen to their favourite teams in action.

But the deal, brokered by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa this week, didn't come cheap for the broadcaster.

The cash-strapped SABC had to pay a heavy price in an effort to end the total blackout.

MultiChoice's SuperSport owns the TV rights to the PSL, and sub-licenses them to the SABC, but negotiations reached a stalemate a few days before the league was due to kick off.

Soccer Scene has been informed that the SABC, like a beggar with cap in hand, had no choice but agree that SuperSport should provide it with the live feed of all matches, so as to cut costs on its part.

The SABC boasts a huge outside broadcast (OB) operation, so those workers are now uncertain of their jobs, with only the part-time commentators and talking heads' jobs spared.

There is much that remains unresolved with the deal that covers five years of top-flight football on the small screen and radio, including an increased number of National First Division matches.

This takes us to another outstanding matter, that of the blackout of national team matches, following a breakdown in negotiations between Safa and the SABC.

There is no end in sight in the rift between the public broadcaster and the national football governing body over the TV rights, with everyone in limbo.